ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Pakistan bans, then unblocks, Wikipedia amid digital freedom fight

Government's internet policy could have profound economic effects: experts

Pakistan briefly sought to ban Wikipedia before intervention from the top. Activists say the move is part of a larger pattern of trying to control the internet.
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- A short-lived ban on Wikipedia in Pakistan has highlighted authorities' on-again, off-again efforts to restrict access to the internet -- a habit that experts say undermines the country's nascent knowledge economy.

Over the weekend, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) banned the crowdsourced encyclopedia for not removing content that was deemed sacrilegious. After digital rights activists and global watchdogs condemned the move, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday night ordered the site to be unblocked.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close