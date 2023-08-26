ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Pakistan blasphemy law and violence risk EU trade status

Recent legislation, church attacks could have economic consequences, experts say

A shipping container yard in Karachi: The EU is Pakistan's primary export market.   © Reuters
ZIA UR REHMAN, Contributing writer | Pakistan

KARACHI -- Attacks on churches and Christian communities in eastern Pakistan have ignited debate on recently passed blasphemy legislation and raised concerns about the country's trade status with the European Union, which has long had a critical eye on the country's religious tensions.

Pakistan and 12 other countries' EU Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status -- granted in 2014 and which allows zero import duties on 66% of goods bound for the bloc -- is due to expire in December. The EU Parliament and Council will define new terms aligning with 27 global conventions on human rights, labor, governance and the environment.

