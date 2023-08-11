ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Pakistan census sparks accusations of manipulation

Election delay, Balochistan province's missing 7 million raise questions

A government worker collects census data in Lahore on March 1: Pakistan's latest census has been dogged by accusations of deliberate undercounting of people in some parts of the country.   © AP
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's outgoing government is taking criticism for allegedly using the recent national census to delay elections for its own benefit, while a curious sudden reduction of the population in the southwestern province of Balochistan has sparked protests.

The Council of Common Interest (CCI), an interprovincial government body chaired by the prime minister, approved the new digital census on Monday. According to the results, the nation's population stands at 241 million, excluding Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, up from the previous count of 208 million in 2017.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more