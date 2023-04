ISLAMABAD -- Alleged undercounting of Pakistan's population in the latest national census, particularly in Karachi, has sparked controversy and poses yet another crisis for a government already contending with several.

Alarm bells sounded earlier this month when it was revealed that, with 90% of the census complete, Karachi's population had supposedly dropped by 15%. As of Tuesday, the population of Pakistan's largest city was still down about 1% from the last census in 2017, at 15.85 million.