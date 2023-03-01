Pakistan court orders provincial polls to go ahead, roiling politics

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that assembly elections should be held in two provinces within 90 days of their dissolution, as stipulated in the constitution, dealing a blow to the federal government and opening a new chapter in the country's political crisis.

The verdict is a victory for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been pushing for a snap general election since he was removed from office in a no-confidence vote nearly a year ago. As part of his strategy to increase the pressure, Khan in January had his party dissolve two provincial assemblies where it held control, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.