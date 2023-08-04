ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Pakistan election timing in doubt as signals hint at delay

Census, terrorism could keep caretaker setup in place past November deadline

A rally for Pakistan's armed forces in May: A general election is due by November, but it is unclear whether it will be held on time.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan is due for a general election by November, but signs increasingly suggest the polls could be delayed, after the government already put off provincial ballots this year in defiance of court orders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is due to transfer the reins to a caretaker administration in the coming days, gave the clearest signal yet this week, when he told a TV interviewer that the next election must be based on the 2023 digital census. This would involve a cumbersome, monthslong process of setting new constituencies and voter rolls that is all but certain to run past the deadline.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more