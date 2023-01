ISLAMABAD -- General elections in Pakistan are imminent following the dissolution of Punjab's provincial assembly and an expected dissolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, experts say, adding that timely holding of the polls is the only way out of an ongoing political and economic crisis.

The assembly of Punjab, Pakistan's largest province, was dissolved on Saturday. The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to order the dissolution of the assembly on Tuesday, taking effect in 48 hours.