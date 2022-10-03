Pakistan ex-PM Khan feels squeeze from TV, YouTube, VPN curbs

KARACHI -- The feud between Pakistan's ruling establishment and former Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to snowball, as the ousted leader accuses the government of trying to muzzle him with curbs on TV coverage, YouTube and other online measures.

Khan supporters and digital rights advocates see a recent order to register to use Virtual Private Networks as part of a growing pattern of censorship. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that "all public and private sector organizations, foreign missions and freelancers" who want to continue using VPNs for legitimate reasons must register by Oct. 31 "to avoid disruption."