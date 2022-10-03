ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Pakistan ex-PM Khan feels squeeze from TV, YouTube, VPN curbs

Ousted leader says he faces 'blackout' as some question his own record on censorship

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan gives a speech in Peshawar on Sept. 6. Access to YouTube was disrupted during the live-streamed address.   © AP
MIFRAH HAQ, Contributing writer | Pakistan

KARACHI -- The feud between Pakistan's ruling establishment and former Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to snowball, as the ousted leader accuses the government of trying to muzzle him with curbs on TV coverage, YouTube and other online measures.

Khan supporters and digital rights advocates see a recent order to register to use Virtual Private Networks as part of a growing pattern of censorship. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that "all public and private sector organizations, foreign missions and freelancers" who want to continue using VPNs for legitimate reasons must register by Oct. 31 "to avoid disruption."

