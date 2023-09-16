ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Pakistan ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's likely return adds to volatile mix

Turbulent election season ahead with Imran Khan in jail, alliances fraying

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad in 2017: He is expected to return to the country soon, after years in exile in London.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- The expected return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan next month is stirring up the country's already tumultuous politics as it heads toward a rocky election season.

This week, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) -- the party of Sharif and his younger brother, recent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif -- announced that its exiled top leader and three-time prime minister would return to Pakistan from London on Oct. 21. The Supreme Court in 2017 disqualified him from holding the office of prime minister over corruption allegations. The following year he was handed a seven-year jail sentence, later suspended on medical grounds, which allowed him to travel abroad for treatment on condition that he return in four weeks.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more