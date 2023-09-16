Pakistan ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's likely return adds to volatile mix

ISLAMABAD -- The expected return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan next month is stirring up the country's already tumultuous politics as it heads toward a rocky election season.

This week, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) -- the party of Sharif and his younger brother, recent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif -- announced that its exiled top leader and three-time prime minister would return to Pakistan from London on Oct. 21. The Supreme Court in 2017 disqualified him from holding the office of prime minister over corruption allegations. The following year he was handed a seven-year jail sentence, later suspended on medical grounds, which allowed him to travel abroad for treatment on condition that he return in four weeks.