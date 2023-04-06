Pakistan faces constitutional crisis over elections: What to know

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan faces a full-blown constitutional crisis after the Supreme Court this week ruled that provincial elections should go ahead, while parliament on Thursday rejected the order.

The court on Tuesday overruled a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan to delay the polls until October -- when a general election is also due. Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought to trigger the provincial ballots by dissolving two local assemblies he controlled, as part of a strategy for forcing an early national vote he is convinced he will win.