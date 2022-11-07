ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Pakistan 'long march' to resume as wounded Imran Khan wins sympathy

Recovering from shooting, ex-PM to address protesters online at first

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan sits in a wheelchair as he meets the press at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore on Nov. 4.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's march for early elections is set to resume Tuesday, heaping pressure on the government, though the ousted leader will initially participate virtually as he recovers from gunshot wounds suffered last week.

On Sunday, Khan announced that the "long march" would restart from Wazirabad, about 190 kilometers southeast of the capital. The demonstration was halted last Thursday after Khan's convoy was hit with gunfire. Khan was shot in the leg in what his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), termed an assassination attempt.

