Pakistan 'long march' to resume as wounded Imran Khan wins sympathy

ISLAMABAD -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's march for early elections is set to resume Tuesday, heaping pressure on the government, though the ousted leader will initially participate virtually as he recovers from gunshot wounds suffered last week.

On Sunday, Khan announced that the "long march" would restart from Wazirabad, about 190 kilometers southeast of the capital. The demonstration was halted last Thursday after Khan's convoy was hit with gunfire. Khan was shot in the leg in what his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), termed an assassination attempt.