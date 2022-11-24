ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Pakistan nominates next army chief as incumbent blasts Imran Khan

Munir to succeed Bajwa, who takes parting shot at ousted PM over 'false' conspiracy

Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir has been nominated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to lead the country's powerful army.   © AP
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday nominated Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the next chief of army staff, shortly after the outgoing top general delivered a dramatic speech in which he took a parting jab at ousted leader Imran Khan.

Munir is the most senior general among the top six who were considered for promotion to what many consider the most powerful post in the land. According to protocol, Sharif will send his recommendation to President Arif Alvi, who would issue the official notification of the appointment.

