Pakistan parliament dissolved as PM Sharif makes way for caretaker

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late on Wednesday dissolved his cabinet and the National Assembly, paving the way for a caretaker administration to steer the country toward elections that are shrouded in uncertainty.

Sharif advised President Arif Alvi to authorize the dissolution of the legislature, who did so just minutes before midnight local time. This marks only the third time in Pakistan's 76-year history that the lower house has completed its five-year term, although that term was rocked by the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and more than a year of political turmoil afterward.