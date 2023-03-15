Pakistan police converge on ex-PM Khan's home, confront supporters

KARACHI -- Pakistani police in armored vehicles descended on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's home in Lahore on Tuesday, apparently intending to arrest him, in a sharp escalation of the country's political tensions.

Khan was facing new arrest warrants as he continues his raucous campaign to force elections, nearly a year after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote. On Twitter, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party urged supporters to hurry to the residence at Zaman Park but to "stay calm." The situation quickly deteriorated as the growing crowd slowed the officers' advance.