Pakistan police try to arrest ex-PM Imran Khan, confront supporters

Former leader urges nation to keep up fight 'if I go to jail or they kill me'

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan block a road during clashes with police believed to be seeking to arrest the ex-leader in Lahore on March 14.   © Reuters
MIFRAH HAQ, Contributing writer | Pakistan

KARACHI -- Pakistani police in armored vehicles descended on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's home in Lahore on Tuesday, apparently intending to arrest him, in a sharp escalation of the country's political tensions.

Khan was facing new arrest warrants as he continues his raucous campaign to force elections, nearly a year after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote. On Twitter, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party urged supporters to hurry to the residence at Zaman Park but to "stay calm." The situation quickly deteriorated as the growing crowd slowed the officers' advance.

