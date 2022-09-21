Pakistan's Imran Khan faces indictment but PM Sharif feels the heat

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be indicted for contempt of court on Thursday -- a charge that could land him in prison and disqualify him from politics for five years. Even if he is convicted, however, he and his supporters could remain a thorn in the side of the man who replaced him, Shehbaz Sharif.

Since Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April, he has run into multiple legal problems. Some stem from a fiery speech he made on Aug. 20, in which he threatened police officials and a judge who had approved a detention order against his personal chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.