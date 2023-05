ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan on Wednesday faced a second day of turmoil over the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as enraged supporters protested, internet services were disrupted and authorities widened their dragnet to detain other members of Khan's party.

In Punjab, where Khan resides and a hot spot for unrest, the Interior Ministry approved the deployment of the army to restore law and order. Another province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was also requesting military assistance.