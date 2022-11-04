Pakistan's Imran Khan survives assassination bid as protests flare

NEW YORK -- Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt on Thursday after being shot in the leg while leading a protest march in Wazirabad, in the country's Punjab province. The attack has triggered violent demonstrations across the country by the 70-year-old Khan's supporters, some against military and government officials.

Eight others, including two senior leaders of Khan's Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaaf (Movement for Justice, or PTI) party, were also injured, and one party worker was killed.