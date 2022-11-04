ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Pakistan's Imran Khan survives assassination bid as protests flare

Former PM demands top officials be investigated for attack, prompting gag order

A supporter of Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a protest in Karachi after the assassination attempt.   © Reuters
WAJAHAT S. KHAN, Nikkei staff writer | Pakistan

NEW YORK -- Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt on Thursday after being shot in the leg while leading a protest march in Wazirabad, in the country's Punjab province. The attack has triggered violent demonstrations across the country by the 70-year-old Khan's supporters, some against military and government officials.

Eight others, including two senior leaders of Khan's Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaaf (Movement for Justice, or PTI) party, were also injured, and one party worker was killed.

