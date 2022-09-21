ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Pakistan's Khan faces indictment, but government feels the pressure

Contempt case may upend ex-cricketer's career yet it also raises risks for PM Sharif

Pakistan's embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives for a court appearance in early September.   © Reuters
SALMAN RAFI SHEIKH, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be indicted for contempt of court on Thursday -- a charge that could land him in prison and disqualify him from politics for five years. Even if he is convicted, however, he and his supporters could remain a thorn in the side of the man who replaced him, Shehbaz Sharif.

Since Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April, he has run into multiple legal problems. Some stem from a fiery speech he made on Aug. 20, in which he threatened police officials and a judge who had approved a detention order against his personal chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close