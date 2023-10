ISLAMABAD -- Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Saturday after four years in exile, a major milestone on the nation's bumpy road to elections.

Sharif told a vast crowd of supporters in Lahore in that he would focus on fixing the economic woes that plague the country of over 240 million. He added that he does "not have any plans to take revenge against people who ousted my government," referring to his court-ordered removal over corruption allegations in 2017.