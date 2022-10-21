Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan disqualified from public office

ISLAMABAD -- The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from public office, setting up a likely court challenge and prompting his party to urge supporters to take to the streets in protest.

Khan, who lost his job as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April but remains widely popular, is accused of improperly declaring state gifts. So far, it is unclear for how long Khan is to be barred from office. But the commission also ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against him and declared his National Assembly seat vacant, according to details shared by local media.