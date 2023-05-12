Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan granted bail for 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD -- The Islamabad High Court on Friday granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan bail for two weeks, capping a week in which the opposition leader's arrest unleashed chaos across Pakistan.

Khan, who faces a raft of charges, had been hauled out of the same court and into custody on Tuesday over a graft case. His detention sparked huge protests by his supporters that prompted the government to call in the army. Then, in a stunning reversal on Thursday night, the Supreme Court ruled that Khan's arrest was illegal.