ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan granted bail for 2 weeks

Prospect of re-arrest looms after days of violent protests

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, pictured in Lahore in March, has been granted two weeks of bail in a graft case.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- The Islamabad High Court on Friday granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan bail for two weeks, capping a week in which the opposition leader's arrest unleashed chaos across Pakistan.

Khan, who faces a raft of charges, had been hauled out of the same court and into custody on Tuesday over a graft case. His detention sparked huge protests by his supporters that prompted the government to call in the army. Then, in a stunning reversal on Thursday night, the Supreme Court ruled that Khan's arrest was illegal.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close