Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan handed 3-year sentence in gifts case

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was convicted Saturday for improper handling of state gifts and given a three-year prison sentence, prompting his swift arrest.

Khan was taken into custody in Lahore, where he resides, shortly after a court found him guilty of concealing gifts received during his term in office, which lasted from 2018 until he was removed in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. The allegedly misappropriated items were reportedly worth over 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).