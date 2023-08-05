ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan handed 3-year sentence in gifts case

Popular former leader arrested as his party vows to go to Supreme Court

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on March 17: Pakistani police arrested him, his lawyer said, on Aug. 5.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was convicted Saturday for improper handling of state gifts and given a three-year prison sentence, prompting his swift arrest.

Khan was taken into custody in Lahore, where he resides, shortly after a court found him guilty of concealing gifts received during his term in office, which lasted from 2018 until he was removed in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. The allegedly misappropriated items were reportedly worth over 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).

