Pakistan's new chief justice aims for order in pre-election chaos

ISLAMABAD -- When Qazi Faez Isa assumed the role of Pakistan's chief justice earlier this week, he immediately signaled that he is a different breed of jurist. For the first time in the country's history, he ordered a live broadcast of court proceedings on national TV.

For some, Isa's arrival has sparked hopes that he could bring some stability to a country mired in political and economic turmoil. He is seen as a champion of women's participation, accountability and separation of powers. But he will be under heavy pressure from multiple directions -- not least over the timing of the next general election -- and experts caution that there are limits to what one judge can do.