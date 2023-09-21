ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Pakistan's new chief justice aims for order in pre-election chaos

Qazi Faez Isa seen as principled judge but faces political minefield

Qazi Faez Isa takes the oath to become the new chief justice of Pakistan in Islamabad on Sept. 17. (Pakistan's Press Information Department via Reuters)
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- When Qazi Faez Isa assumed the role of Pakistan's chief justice earlier this week, he immediately signaled that he is a different breed of jurist. For the first time in the country's history, he ordered a live broadcast of court proceedings on national TV.

For some, Isa's arrival has sparked hopes that he could bring some stability to a country mired in political and economic turmoil. He is seen as a champion of women's participation, accountability and separation of powers. But he will be under heavy pressure from multiple directions -- not least over the timing of the next general election -- and experts caution that there are limits to what one judge can do.

