Politics

Pakistan to hold national vote in late January: election panel

Process of constituency delimitation, nominations, appeals and campaigning awaits

Pakistan is scheduled to hold elections in the last week of January 2024, according to its Election Commission.   © Reuters
| Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -- The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that the 241-million South Asian nation will hold elections in the last week of January 2024, a statement said, instead of in November this year.

The elections had been due to be held in November, but were delayed by a couple of weeks due to fresh marking of constituencies, according to a new census.

A final list of the new constituencies will be ready and published by Nov. 30, the ECP said, and the nation will vote late in January after a 54-day process that includes filing nomination papers, appeals and campaigning.

The elections are due after the outgoing parliament completed a five-year term in August. A caretaker government has been installed to supervise the election.

