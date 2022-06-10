Pakistan unveils budget targeting 5% economic growth

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -- Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Friday the government would raise taxes on the rich and ban government officials from buying new cars, amid pressure to control the fiscal deficit and secure International Monetary Fund bailout money.

The nation of 220 million people is facing a balance of payments crisis, with foreign reserves falling below $10 billion -- hardly enough for 45 days of imports -- and a widening current-account deficit and ballooning fiscal deficit.

Ismail, unveiling the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that starts in July, said that it would raise taxes on the rich, ban the import of cars and the buying of new vehicles by government officials. It was not immediately clear if the ban related just to official vehicles or those for personal use.

"We have started difficult decisions ... but it is not the end of taking difficult decisions," Ismail said.

The IMF had asked the South Asian country to address its elevated fiscal and current-account deficits before releasing a bailout package, as Pakistan had deviated from policies agreed in the last review under the multilateral agency's Extended Fund Facility program.

Ismail said the government would prevent tax evasion, which would help increase revenue to 7 trillion Pakistani rupees ($35 billion) in 2022-23 and bring down the deficit.

The government would target a fiscal deficit of 4.9% of gross domestic output for 2022-23, sharply lower from 8.6% in the current year, Ismail said.

He said the government would target raising 96 billion Pakistani rupees from privatization.

One of the key steps toward meeting the IMF's conditions, the removal of costly fuel subsidies, has already been implemented by the government, with fuel prices being raised by 40%.

Ismail said the government would aim for economic growth of 5% in 2022-23, down from 5.97% for the current fiscal year that ends on June 30.

The government set the total expenditure target at 9.5 trillion Pakistani rupees for 2022-23. Ismail said he expected inflation to average around 11.5% for 2022-23.

These are the highlights from the 2022/23 budget:

GDP/DEFICIT

* Targets 5% economic growth for 2022-23 fiscal year, starting July, after an estimated annual growth of 5.97% for the current fiscal year

* Fiscal deficit target set at 4.9% of GDP for 2022-23

* Tax to GDP ratio set at 9.2% for 2022-23

EXPENDITURE

* Federal expenditure estimated at 9.5 billion rupees for 2022-23

* Development expenditure set at 800 billion rupees for 2022-23

* Pakistan to spend 699 billion rupees on targeted subsidies in 2022-23

* Defense expenditure set at 1.5 trillion rupees for 2022-23

REVENUE

* Revenue target set at 7 trillion rupees for 2022-23

* Aims to raise 96.41 billion rupees from privatization in 2022-23

* To impose 2% addition tax on income taxpayers with 30 million rupees annual income

INFLATION

* Budget forecasts average inflation of 11.5% in 2022-23

* Consumer-price-index based inflation rose in May to 13.8% year-on-year, the highest in two and a half years.

* Pakistan raised petrol and diesel prices by around 20% earlier this month

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

* Pakistan export target set at $35 billion for 2022-23

* Import target set at $70 billion for 2022-23

* Trade deficit target set at 2.2% of GDP in 2022-23

* Budget forecasts remittances of $33.2 billion in 2022-23

AUSTERITY MEASURES

* Ban on buying new cars for government officials

* Aims cut in fuel consumption by government officials

* Funds for debt servicing estimated at 3.9 trillion rupees in 2022-23

OTHER INITIATIVES

* To raise tax exemption limit for salaried income taxpayers

* Announces to promote special economic zones to boost manufacturing

* Offers 5-year tax holiday for film production industry

* To set up 250 mini-stadiums to promote sports

* To exempt import of solar panels from tax

* Exempts 30 pharmaceutical products from customs duty

* Proposes 15% hike in government employees' salaries