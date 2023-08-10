ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Pakistani parliament dissolved with election outlook murky

PM Sharif earns mixed reviews; caretaker administration may be extended

Shehbaz Sharif speaks after winning a parliamentary vote to becoming Pakistan's prime minister on April 11, 2022. Now he is making way for a caretaker administration.   © Pakistan's Press Information Department via Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday dissolved his government and the National Assembly, paving the way for a caretaker administration to steer the country toward elections that are shrouded in uncertainty.

Sharif advised President Arif Alvi to authorize the dissolution of the legislature. This marks only the third time in Pakistan's 76-year history that the lower house has completed its five-year term, although that term was rocked by the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and more than a year of political turmoil afterward.

