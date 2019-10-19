Pence to deliver China speech next week amid trade hopes

NEW YORK -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver a repeatedly postponed speech on China this coming Thursday in Washington as President Donald Trump holds out the prospect of signing a phase 1 trade deal with Beijing next month.

Pence's remarks at the Wilson Center think tank will be the "second major speech" on the administration's China policy, his office said Friday.

The long-awaited talk has been seen as a gauge of the Trump administration's toughness on Beijing. With an array of contentious issues between the two countries, it could cover China's politically ultrasensitive "core interests," such as Tibet, Xinjiang and Taiwan, and such recent spats as those over basketball -- or none of the above.

Originally scheduled for June 24 and widely expected to hit hard at China's human rights record, the vice president's address this year was delayed by what the White House called "progress in conversations between President Trump and President Xi [Jinping]" ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka.

Pence's speech comes as Sino-American trade relations show signs of thawing, with the two sides back at work on what will now be a phased trade deal. Following negotiations in Washington last week, the Trump administration decided not to raise a 25% punitive tariff on $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% -- a hike that would have kicked in this past Tuesday.

The vice president's previous China policy address, at Washington's Hudson Institute last year, accused Beijing of "authoritarian expansionism" and touted a tougher approach to Beijing compared with previous administrations.

"Trump has nixed Pence's speech several times this year during earlier stages of negotiation, and if he delays it again it will be a further indication of a desire not to provoke China," Eurasia Group analysts Michael Hirson and Kelsey Broderick said in a Friday note.

Trump told reporters that the day that the phase 1 deal "will get signed quite easily, hopefully by the summit in Chile, where President Xi and I will both be," referring to mid-November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Santiago.

But flashpoints remain in bilateral relations, such as the U.S. Department of Commerce blacklisting this month additional Chinese companies over their role in Beijing's surveillance efforts in Xinjiang. There is a backlash in the U.S. against China's influence over corporate America's treatment of such politically sensitive issues as Hong Kong, including by the National Basketball Association.