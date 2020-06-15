Philippine court finds journalist Maria Ressa guilty of libel

ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of Rappler, arrives at the Manila Regional Trial Court on June 15.   © Reuters
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- A Philippine court on Monday found embattled journalist Maria Ressa guilty of libel in a high-profile case that comes amid questions about press freedom in the country.

Reynaldo Santos, who wrote the story that triggered the case, was also found guilty, according to a decision by Manila regional trial court Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montessa. The two could face six months to six years of imprisonment.

"This verdict has an impact on press freedom, not just in the Philippines but I think all around the world, definitely," Ressa said shortly before the decision was promulgated. "The quality of our democracy is at stake."

The case, filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng in 2017, stemmed from an article published by online news site Rappler in 2012 linking Keng with the late ousted Chief Justice Renato Corona.

The story reported that Keng was under surveillance by the National Security Council for alleged involvement illegal activities, including human trafficking, drug smuggling and murder. Keng, who has businesses in the Philippines and China, denies the allegations and says the story smeared his reputation.

The story was published months before the passage of a cybercrime law that covers online libel. Keng's camp says the story was "republished" in 2014, but Rappler says it merely corrected a typographical error -- "evation" was edited to "evasion."

Ressa, an internationally acclaimed journalist, and Rappler, the news site she founded, are dealing with a handful of other charges related to alleged tax evasion and a law that bars foreign ownership in a mass media outlet.

The site, which has extensively reported on the irregularities in President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, has been previously branded a "fake news outlet" by the president.

Ressa's case comes amid the shutdown of ABS-CBN, the country's largest broadcaster, which has also been in Duterte's crosshairs. Press freedom advocates have expressed alarm over the Rappler and ABS-CBN cases, arguing the pressure faced by these companies threaten the country's press freedom.

