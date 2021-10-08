Sara Duterte misses deadline for Philippine president candidacy

MANILA -- Sara Duterte, the daughter of the Philippine president and front-runner to succeed him, missed Friday's filing deadline to register her candidacy for next year's presidential election.

However, this does not rule her out from joining the race later because election commission rules allow for substitutions of party candidates until mid-November. She has a precedent in her father, Rodrigo, who also submitted his candidacy in 2015 past the filing deadline.

Hours before the deadline, Sara, the mayor of the Davao City, thanked her supporters in a Facebook post, saying: "I am presenting myself to the Dabawenyos (people of Davao) as mayor for the third and last time in my life as a politician."

Her post was flooded with comments pleading with her to still run for president.

Sara filed her candidacy for mayor on Oct. 2, the same day that President Duterte -- barred from seeking a second term under the constitution -- dropped his plan to run for vice president and announced his retirement.

The president said that day that "It's Sara-Go" for 2022, referring to his daughter and senator Bong Go, his longtime aide, who is running for vice president.

The election commission rules say candidate substitutions due to withdrawal are allowed until Nov. 15, and the candidate "may be substituted by an aspirant/official candidate belonging to, and nominated by the same political party or coalition."

Unlike her father in 2015, Sara is not known to be a member of any of the parties that have fielded presidential candidates.

Emil Maranon, an election lawyer, said the law does not require a minimum period for party membership to become eligible as substitute.

"In other words, she can just simply take an oath before filing for substitution. It's as simple as that," Maranon told Nikkei Asia. "She can become a member just before the substitution."

But that route could raise legal questions.

"To follow the wisdom or purpose of the law, the substitute must be a member of the party at the time that the substituted filed his or her original certificate of candidacy," said Luie Tito Guia, a former election commissioner. "To take a different position would be clearly a circumvention of the rule that only members of political party can substitute."

"If the interpretation were to be a bit liberal, then the substitute can take the oath as late as when she is nominated, that can happen until the deadline on Nov. 15."

The president's daughter has been one of the most closely watched politicians as the Southeast Asian nation kicked off the election season. The election commission has accepted candidacies for over 18,000 positions to be contested in the May 2022 general elections -- from president to town officials.

Supporters of Sara Duterte gather in Manila on Friday, the deadline for filing candidacies for the May 2022 elections. (Photo by Yuichi Shiga)

Candidates registered to run for president include boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao and Isko Moreno, the popular mayor of Manila. Opposition leader Vice President Leni Robredo and Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late dictator, have also joined the race.

Also Friday, Duterte's ruling PDP-Laban party fielded Sen. Ronald dela Rosa as a presidential candidate in a surprise move. The former police chief who led Duterte's drug war had not been floated as a candidate or included in opinion polls.

But the strength of feeling for Sara was evident on Friday. Dozens of her supporters wearing green -- the color associated with the president's daughter -- gathered near the filing venue in Manila and waited in hope she would make a last-minute bid.

"Sara is warmhearted. If she doesn't run, the election would dramatically change," one of them told Nikkei Asia.

Yuichi Shiga in Manila contributed to this report.