ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Philippine elections 2022

Son of ex-dictator Marcos says he'll run for Philippine presidency

Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. seeks political comeback for family

A successful bid by Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos would mark the family's return to power after his father was ousted by the "People Power" revolution in 1986. (File photo by EPA/Jiji)
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., the namesake son of the late Philippine dictator, said Tuesday he plans to run for president in next year's election.

"I am today announcing my intention to run for the presidency of the Philippines in the upcoming May 2022 elections," Marcos said in an announcement on Facebook.

A successful bid would mark the Marcos family's return to power after the patriarch was ousted by the "People Power" revolution in 1986.

The race to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte is getting crowded. Boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno have already announced they will run.

A former senator, Marcos ran for vice president in 2016, but lost by a slim margin to Leni Robredo, a one-term congresswoman backed by late former president Benigno Aquino, whose father was an opposition leader during the Marcos presidency.

Marcos Jr.'s bid to reverse the election result was unanimously dismissed by the Supreme Court in February, but recent opinion polls show he is performing strongly.

He moved up to the second place in a survey conducted Sept. 6-11 by Pulse Asia -- a poll topped by Duterte's daughter Sara, the mayor of Davao City.

The older Marcos ruled the Southeast Asian nation for over two decades, latterly as a dictator. His martial law regime was notorious for widespread human rights abuses and ill-gotten wealth estimated to be worth billions of dollars -- issues that will likely hound Marcos Jr.'s candidacy.

Despite those issues, the Marcoses have remained a formidable political force and maintained loyal supporters in country's northern regions.

Duterte also helped rehabilitate the Marcos family's image. Months after assuming office in 2016, Duterte facilitated the "hero's burial" of dictator's embalmed body.

In 2018, Duterte said he preferred Marcos as his successor rather than Robredo. In 2019 midterm elections, Marcos' sister Imee won one of the 12 senate seats.

The 64-year-old who goes by the nickname "Bongbong" is the second child of the late dictator and his wife Imelda. The younger Marcos has "special diploma in social studies" from Oxford University.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more