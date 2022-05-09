Philippine elections latest: Citizens cast ballots in final hours of voting

MANILA -- Voters across the Philippines are casting their ballots to elect a new president, vice president and thousands of other representatives and officials.

Polling in the run-up to election day showed two main contenders for the top job: Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late dictator, and Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president. Over the weekend, the candidates held massive final rallies.

Sara Duterte, the daughter of outgoing and still-popular President Rodrigo Duterte, was the favorite to become vice president -- a position elected separately from the president.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time. Results could become clear a few hours afterward.

Here are the latest developments:

Monday, May 9 (Manila time)

5:30 p.m. The head of the election commission (COMELEC) says the elections have been relatively peaceful compared to the 2019 midterm polls. Rappler reports the COMELEC chairman saying that voting hours can be extended to accommodate people who are within 30 meters of a polling precinct when voting closes at 7 p.m.

The national police were looking into 73 reported cases of election-related violence as of this afternoon, according to local media, though only a handful had been confirmed.

5:00 p.m. Citizens have a couple more hours to make their picks. Over 65.7 million Filipinos were eligible.

One key question is how the younger demographic will vote. More than 37 million, or 56% of the voting population, are in the 18-41 age range -- the country's largest-ever group of youth voters. Most were born after the Marcos dictatorship ended in 1986 and raised on social media.

While we wait to find out who they and the rest of the electorate will choose, here are five things you need to know about today's polls.