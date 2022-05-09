ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Philippine elections

Philippine elections latest: Citizens cast ballots in final hours of voting

Polling stations to close at 7 p.m. local time, with results expected a few hours later

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Manila on May 9. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
Nikkei staff writers | Philippines

MANILA -- Voters across the Philippines are casting their ballots to elect a new president, vice president and thousands of other representatives and officials.

Polling in the run-up to election day showed two main contenders for the top job: Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late dictator, and Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president. Over the weekend, the candidates held massive final rallies.

Sara Duterte, the daughter of outgoing and still-popular President Rodrigo Duterte, was the favorite to become vice president -- a position elected separately from the president.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time. Results could become clear a few hours afterward. 

Here are the latest developments:

Monday, May 9 (Manila time)

5:30 p.m. The head of the election commission (COMELEC) says the elections have been relatively peaceful compared to the 2019 midterm polls. Rappler reports the COMELEC chairman saying that voting hours can be extended to accommodate people who are within 30 meters of a polling precinct when voting closes at 7 p.m.

The national police were looking into 73 reported cases of election-related violence as of this afternoon, according to local media, though only a handful had been confirmed.

5:00 p.m. Citizens have a couple more hours to make their picks. Over 65.7 million Filipinos were eligible. 

One key question is how the younger demographic will vote. More than 37 million, or 56% of the voting population, are in the 18-41 age range -- the country's largest-ever group of youth voters. Most were born after the Marcos dictatorship ended in 1986 and raised on social media.

While we wait to find out who they and the rest of the electorate will choose, here are five things you need to know about today's polls.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close