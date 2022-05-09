Philippine elections latest: Robredo camp eyes 'miracles' with Marcos ahead

MANILA -- Voters across the Philippines have cast their ballots to elect a new president, vice president and thousands of other representatives and officials.

Polling in the run-up to election day showed two main contenders for the top job: Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late dictator, and Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president. Over the weekend, the candidates held massive final rallies.

Sara Duterte, the daughter of outgoing and still-popular President Rodrigo Duterte, was the favorite to become vice president -- a position elected separately from the president.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and were to close at 7 p.m. local time. Results could become clear a few hours afterward. For the full story on the count, see here.

Here are the latest developments:

Monday, May 9 (Manila time)

10:30 p.m. The latest figures from 70% of precincts show Marcos with 23 million votes, and Duterte roughly matching him on the vice presidential side with 22.7 million. Robredo continues to trail in the presidential race at 10.9 million votes.

10:10 p.m. The Robredo camp is staying optimistic despite Marcos's twofold lead in early returns. "Our morale is high," campaign lawyer Romulo Macalintal tells reporters. "I feel that God will not let us down. There are still miracles." He adds that poll watchers are continuing to be vigilant as votes are counted.

For now, the numbers are decidedly not in Robredo's favor. As of the latest figures at 9:47 p.m., Marcos had 22.4 million votes versus her 10.6 million.

Meanwhile, election watchdog NAMFREL raises concerns of reports that the public has been barred from observing the close of voting and photographing the election returns.

9:30 p.m. Based on 61.05% of precinct returns, Marcos stands at 20 million votes to Robredo's 9.49 million. Sara Duterte maintains her lead for vice president at 19.7 million.

9:10 p.m. Marcos is up to 18.9 million votes, more than double Robredo's count at almost 9 million, as of 8:47 p.m. Sara Duterte continues to lead the vice presidential race at 18.6 million.

9:00 p.m. With 53.5% of precinct returns received as of 8:32 p.m., Marcos and vice presidential candidate Duterte have each breached 17 million votes. Robredo trails with 8.3 million and Manny Pacquiao stands at 1.5 million.

8:30 p.m. With reporting from nearly 47% of precincts, Marcos had cleared 15 million votes as of 8:17 p.m., with Robredo trailing at 7.3 million. Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Isko Moreno had each topped 1 million.

Sara Duterte was in the lead for vice president with 14 million votes.

7:35 p.m. As of 7 p.m., 22,963 out of over 106,174 clustered precincts nationwide had reported closing polls, election commissioner Marlon Casquejo tells reporters.

7:20 p.m. The number of problematic voting machines nearly doubled from the 2019 midterm election, watchdog Kontra Daya (Against Fraud) says.

7:00 p.m. It's closing time at polling stations, though the election commission has said they can stay open for voters relatively close to the front of the line. Long waits have been reported in some areas. At one precinct in Quezon City, citizens faced a six- to seven-hour slog, and the line was still going for half a kilometer late in the day.

Kontra Daya, an election watchdog, called on the election commission to extend voting hours, and #ExtendVotingHoursPH was trending on Twitter.

5:30 p.m. The head of the election commission (COMELEC) says the elections have been relatively peaceful compared to the 2019 midterm polls. Rappler reports the COMELEC chairman saying that voting hours can be extended to accommodate people who are within 30 meters of a polling precinct when voting closes at 7 p.m.

The national police were looking into 73 reported cases of election-related violence as of this afternoon, according to local media, though only a handful had been confirmed.

5:00 p.m. Citizens have a couple more hours to make their picks. Over 65.7 million Filipinos were eligible.

One key question is how the younger demographic will vote. More than 37 million, or 56% of the voting population, are in the 18-41 age range -- the country's largest-ever group of youth voters. Most were born after the Marcos dictatorship ended in 1986 and raised on social media.

While we wait to find out who they and the rest of the electorate will choose, here are five things you need to know about today's polls.