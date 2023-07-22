ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Philippine sovereign fund a double-edged sword for Marcos

President touts infrastructure potential, but critics worry about graft

All eyes are on whether Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Maharlika Investment Fund can give the country's infrastructure a big push. (Photo by Koji Uema)
YUICHI SHIGA, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- The Philippines' new sovereign wealth fund is now ready for its official launch, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s signature on a related bill this week. He sees the fund as key to promoting large-scale infrastructure development in the country, but it could also tarnish his reputation.

"The MIF is a bold step toward our country's meaningful economic transformation," Marcos said in a speech during the signing ceremony for the Maharlika Investment Fund on Tuesday. "Just as we are recovering from the adverse effects of the pandemic, we are now ready to enter a new age of sustainable progress, robust stability and broad-based empowerment," he added.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more