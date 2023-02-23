Prayuth plays Thai poll timing guessing game in reelection bid

BANGKOK -- Despite having dropped broad hints about dissolving parliament in March, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has remained tight-lipped about the exact date, which sources say is part of a strategy to boost his reelection chances.

A source close to Prayuth told Nikkei Asia that the incumbent is eyeing the dissolution of the legislature "likely on March 9 or around that time." Based on that timeline, a general election will have to be called earliest in 45 days or latest in 60 days, according to the kingdom's constitution -- making the days towards the end of April to early May the likely choice.