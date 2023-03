BANGKOK -- The dissolution of Thailand's House of Representatives on Monday started the countdown to a general election to be held May 14 that will determine the kingdom's government for the next five years.

The election will be the second since a military coup in 2014. Prayuth Chan-ocha, the retired army general who has sat at the head of government for nearly nine years, will bid for two more years as prime minister under electoral rules largely written by his ruling coalition.