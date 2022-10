BANGKOK -- In the run-up to November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum leaders meeting in Bangkok, Thailand's gruff and usually media-averse Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has given a speech extolling his achievements since seizing power as army chief in 2014.

Afterward, one ambassador from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations wondered what Prayuth had in mind. "Was this about what I have achieved or what I can still achieve?" the envoy said.