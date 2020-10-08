ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Protests intensify in Indonesia over contentious omnibus bill

Police and protesters clash in Jakarta on third day of demonstrations

Demonstrators clash with police in Jakarta on Oct. 8 over the government's proposed labor reforms in a controversial "jobs creation" bill.   © Reuters
SHOTARO TANI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Police and protesters clashed in Jakarta on Thursday on the third day of demonstrations across Indonesia against the contentious "job creation" omnibus bill.

A demonstration plan said up to 5,000 people, including workers, students and staff in nongovernmental organizations, will take part in the protests in the capital, according to Jakarta police. A spokesperson said that 400 people had been detained as of Thursday morning.

Footage showed police in the city firing tear gas at protesters gathered outside the presidential palace in the northern part of the capital. Demonstrators hurled rocks back in retaliation.

The omnibus bill, passed ahead of schedule in parliament on Monday, makes sweeping changes to more than 70 laws in key sectors such as labor and tax. The legislation aimed at cutting red tape and boosting investment in the country is a cornerstone policy of President Joko Widodo's second term.

"Broadly, we think that the reform package -- if implemented well -- could move Indonesia toward a new regime of reduced policy uncertainties," said Helmi Arman, economist at Citi Indonesia. "This is because many clauses have endowed the central government with the authority to issue regulations in case deadlocks occur at the regional level."

But critics of the bill claim it damages workers' rights, weakens environmental protections, and was passed without adequate consultation with affected parties.

Thirty-six international investors including the U.K.'s Aviva Investors and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management issued an open letter to Indonesian authorities earlier in the week, saying they "are concerned by certain modifications which could be potentially detrimental from an environment, social, and governance perspective if implemented."

Some controversial changes in the bill includes giving the central government more power over green issues such as the conducting of environmental impact analysis, and the removal of a clause that stipulated at least 30% of forest area must be maintained for watersheds and islands.

The government, however, has backtracked on some changes in the bill's draft.

In the articles that govern severance packages, the draft stipulated that employers "can provide" compensation money for matters such as unfulfilled paid leave -- a payment that was mandated in the original 2003 law. The bill that was voted on Monday reverted to the original wording that mandates that employers pay for "rights that should have been received."

There has also been confusion over whether the bill passed on Monday is final. Some members of Baleg, Indonesian parliament's legislative body, have said that they are still working on the final version of the legislation, according to local media.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close