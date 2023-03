NEW DELHI -- India's opposition is rallying around embattled Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi following his conviction in a defamation case, potentially heralding a more united front as they aim to topple Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in elections in 2024.

A court in Gujarat, Modi's western home state, on March 23 handed Gandhi a two-year prison sentence over remarks he made in 2019, when he asked why "all thieves have Modi as a common surname."