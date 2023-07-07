ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Rahul Gandhi's appeal rejected again in Modi defamation case

Indian opposition leader's hopes of running in 2024 dim as options dwindle

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on March 25 after he was expelled from parliament in New Delhi. Two courts have since refused to stay his conviction in a defamation case.   © AP
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay of conviction in a criminal defamation case was denied on Friday, dimming his hopes of rejoining parliament and running in next year's general election.

The high court in the western state of Gujarat rejected the appeal -- the second such denial Gandhi has suffered since March, when the 53-year-old scion of the Indian National Congress party was given a two-year prison sentence by a metropolitan magistrate court in Surat, in the same state. The conviction was over public remarks Gandhi made in 2019, when he asked why "all thieves have Modi as a common surname."

