DHAKA -- Ten years ago, Shila Begum was working as a senior operator at a factory on the fifth floor of Rana Plaza in the Bangladeshi capital, producing clothes for top international retailers.

Shila, now 32, lost the use of her right hand and broke three vertebrae on April 24, 2013, when a large beam fell on her as the building collapsed. It was the deadliest accident in the history of Bangladesh's apparel industry. In all 1,132 were killed and more than 2,500 were injured.