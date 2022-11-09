Republicans lead race for House control in U.S. midterm elections

NEW YORK -- The Republican Party is leading the race for control of the House of Representatives, based on early returns Tuesday night from the U.S. midterm elections. Unless the Democrats make a big comeback, it will herald gridlock in Congress over the next two years for the agenda of President Joe Biden.

As of 11:30 p.m. New York time, The Associated Press projected 156 seats won for the Republicans and 98 for the Democrats. At the same time, CNN projected 170 for Republicans and 120 for Democrats. Biden's Democratic Party entered the election with a narrow majority in the 435-seat chamber.