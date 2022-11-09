ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Republicans lead race for House control in U.S. midterm elections

Tight races for Senate seats continue as Biden could face tougher Congress

Republican candidate Maria Elvira Salazar is cheered by supporters after winning re-election to FL-27 congressional district on Nov. 8.    © AP
MARRIAN ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

NEW YORK -- The Republican Party is leading the race for control of the House of Representatives, based on early returns Tuesday night from the U.S. midterm elections. Unless the Democrats make a big comeback, it will herald gridlock in Congress over the next two years for the agenda of President Joe Biden.

As of 11:30 p.m. New York time, The Associated Press projected 156 seats won for the Republicans and 98 for the Democrats. At the same time, CNN projected 170 for Republicans and 120 for Democrats. Biden's Democratic Party entered the election with a narrow majority in the 435-seat chamber.

