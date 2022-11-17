ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Republicans take thin majority in U.S. House

Democrats clinch control of Senate with Nevada win in midterm elections

Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

NEW YORK -- Republicans took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the wake of the Nov. 8 midterm congressional elections, but with only a slim majority falling short of the party's hoped-for "red wave."

As of 6:40 p.m. New York time on Wednesday, The Associated Press had called 218 House seats for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's Democratic Party taking 210. CNN projected 218 for Republicans and 208 for Democrats. The Democrats had gone into the election with a narrow majority in the 435-seat chamber.

