Rohingya refugees mark 5th 'Genocide Day' as repatriation hopes dim

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh -- As headmaster Nur Kabir was preparing to teach a seventh-grade science lesson to Rohingya refugees in southern Bangladesh earlier this year, armed police came and locked the door to the makeshift schoolhouse.

Schools like Kabir's, fashioned out of bamboo and tarpaulins, were lifelines for thousands of Rohingya children whose families fled violent persecution in Myanmar. The authorities were acting on a decision by the Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) office -- responsible for humanitarian assistance -- that said the unsanctioned private schools in camps "must be shut down."