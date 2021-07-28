ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Samoa's first female PM to review costly China-backed projects

Fiame takes office after months of constitutional crisis

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa took office in the country's first transition of power in 23 years.   © AP
FUMI MATSUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Pacific Islands

SYDNEY -- Fiame Naomi Mata'afa took office Tuesday as Samoa's first female prime minister, ending months of post-election wrangling with the country's first transition of power in 23 years.

The change is expected to bring a review of China-funded infrastructure development under departing Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi that has ballooned Samoa's debt. Fiame told Reuters in May that she plans to scrap a $100 million port development project backed by Beijing.

Fiame's Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi party and Tuilaepa's Human Rights Protection Party each won 25 seats in the 51-seat legislature in the general election in April. The sole independent threw his support behind FAST, giving the party a one-seat majority, but Tuilaepa, who has been in office since 1998, refused to cede power.

The country's court of appeals ruled Friday that FAST had won the election, holding that the makeshift swearing-in ceremony that the party held May 24 while locked out of parliament was legitimate.

Fiame previously served as deputy prime minister to Tuilaepa before defecting from HRPP last September to join the opposition.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more