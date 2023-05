MANILA -- Citing "political toxicity," Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday announced her "irrevocable resignation" from a major party that backs President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"I am here today because of the trust of the Filipino people in me to lead and serve them and the country, and this cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political powerplay," the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte said in a statement.