Seoul intensifies crackdown on North Korea spy rings

SEOUL -- South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has launched a large campaign to break up North Korea's espionage network. The spy agency raided the head office of the country's militant labor federation to crack down on underground subversion rings set up by the North. The move, spearheaded by President Yoon Suk Yeol, illuminates growing antagonism between conservative and liberal camps.

On the morning of Jan. 18, hundreds of police officers surrounded the headquarters in central Seoul of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), which backs the nation's liberal opposition camp.