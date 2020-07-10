Seoul mayor's death triggers petition to cancel funeral

SEOUL -- The death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Thursday was a fresh blow to the ruling Democratic Party, as his apparent suicide followed a series of sex scandals involving key political figures who hail from the progressive party.

Park was found dead on a mountain early Friday morning. His death came two days after his former secretary filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with the police. The police on Friday confirmed the filing but refused to elaborate.

His death came three months after Democratic Party member Oh Keo-don -- the mayor of Busan, the country's second-most populous city -- resigned after admitting he had sexually harassed a female official. In 2018, South Chungcheong Province Gov. Ahn Hee-Jung of the ruling party stepped down after his secretary unveiled the sexual assaults. Ahn has been serving a three-and-half-year jail term imposed from last year.

The latest incident over the incumbent mayor of the capital reignited debate over the #MeToo movement in South Korea on Friday.

More than 130,000 people filed a petition on the day with the presidential Blue House to cancel the Seoul Metropolitan Government's decision to host a five-day funeral for Park. They agreed with a petitioner who argued that the funeral should be held by his family.

"Why should people watch an opulent five-day funeral of an influential politician who committed suicide over a sexual assault allegation?" asked the petitioner, whose identity was not released by the Blue House. "What kind of message do they want to send?"

Still, many politicians within the ruling party defended Park, including President Moon Jae-in and DP leader Lee Hae-chan. Moon sent his chief of staff Noh Young-min to the funeral home at the Seoul National University Hospital to pay tribute to the three-term mayor.

Lee was angry with a journalist who asked him whether the party plans to investigate the sexual harassment allegation, saying such a question was inappropriate at the time.

First elected in 2011, the 64-year-old Park was serving his third term as mayor of Seoul.

A lawyer by profession, Park served as the attorney in a 1990s lawsuit on behalf of wartime comfort women. Later, he devoted himself to human rights, establishing the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy in 1994 along with other activists.

He considered running for president in 2017 but withdrew due to lack of support.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon celebrate after Moon was declared the winner in the 2017 election. © EPA/Jiji

Inspectors said that they found no evidence of foul play when his body was found after a seven-hour search that concluded on Mount Bugak in northern Seoul. Park's daughter reported him missing on Thursday afternoon.

Local media said the former secretary claimed on Wednesday that Park had sexually harassed her in 2017, and sent her indecent messages and photos. The Seoul Metropolitan Government said it was not aware of this.

Park's funeral by the Seoul government is scheduled for Monday.