Shinzo Abe's favored prosecutor to step down amid new controversy

TOKYO -- Hiromu Kurokawa, head of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, will step down after a news report said he played mahjong for money with several newspaper reporters while the capital was under a shelter-at-home request, Nikkei has learned.

The pending move represents a major blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had been trying to push through a legal amendment to delay the retirement of prosecutors.

Bunshun Online on Wednesday reported that Kurokawa played mahjong for money, which is illegal, with current and former reporters from Sankei Shimbun and Asahi Shimbun newspapers on May 1, despite the Tokyo government's request to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The amendment would have raised the retirement age for senior prosecutors from 63 to 66 with cabinet approval. It was widely seen as paving the way for the promotion of Kurokawa, 63, to the top post at the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office.

Under intense public criticism, Abe shelved the controversial amendment earlier this week.