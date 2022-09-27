Abe left difficult questions for Japan prime ministers: Tobias Harris

WASHINGTON -- The state funeral of late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July, sparked controversy among Japanese citizens, as he is only the second former prime minister to be given this ceremony in postwar Japan.

Tobias Harris, a Japan expert and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, said the decision by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to hold the ceremony might have been different had he used more time to consider the public mood. Harris also said Kishida will face more conundrums down the road as Abe left difficult problems that future prime ministers will have to tackle.